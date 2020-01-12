Fink: Civilized people regard others with humanity

Editor:
To President D.J., 3 Jan. 2020,
I realize the theory behind providing sanctions against such-and-such peoples and you did not originate that theory. However, sanctions for children may work well, providing the child is informed of the issue. Adult to adult, sanctions are cowardice provided, based in ineptitude, leadership provided, offered from a bully pulpit, as communications strategies failure.
Your election campaign platform included your alleged skills as a negotiator and as such, to drain the swamp in D.C. Instead, you have offered sanctions to the Congress, to build the Trump wall, as well as you have now become impeached for such same strategy with foreign aid to Ukraine, as you have been transforming the swamp into a one-man skunk and true enough, you do not stink at every occasion. You are supported by a Republican Congress fostering their disguise of your disguise, hidden from yourself in your unconscious mind.
A civilized person regards all persons with human dignity, having equanimity in human rights, while simultaneously regarding issues as issues to be regulated through communications strategies. Given that today was not begat from yesterday alone, communications strategies may require minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years and even generations, in the process of seeing eye to eye in mutual accord for transpiring civil rights for all mankind, all of which is unconditional love based, the solitary civilizing factor amongst mankind. Also spiritual quality is patience unending, as every person on the planet exists at a differing state of cultural development, beginning before the first shall be last and the last, first.
Incidentally, impatience is an ego trip provided in prejudice. “Peace is the way,” -- Gandhi, not Hitler. “Thou shalt have no other Gods before me (as the judge),” Moses provided. This is not theory. What qualifies human dignity is the work in process, as full redemption of the frailty in human character remains under assault from the vicissitudes of unhealed spiritual injury. Healing is the answer throughout all humanity, still not propagated but by a precious few in any culture, as ego (Satan) leads the way against the people.
DAVE FINK, Casper