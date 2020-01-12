Fink: Civilized people regard others with humanity

Editor:

To President D.J., 3 Jan. 2020,

I realize the theory behind providing sanctions against such-and-such peoples and you did not originate that theory. However, sanctions for children may work well, providing the child is informed of the issue. Adult to adult, sanctions are cowardice provided, based in ineptitude, leadership provided, offered from a bully pulpit, as communications strategies failure.

Your election campaign platform included your alleged skills as a negotiator and as such, to drain the swamp in D.C. Instead, you have offered sanctions to the Congress, to build the Trump wall, as well as you have now become impeached for such same strategy with foreign aid to Ukraine, as you have been transforming the swamp into a one-man skunk and true enough, you do not stink at every occasion. You are supported by a Republican Congress fostering their disguise of your disguise, hidden from yourself in your unconscious mind.