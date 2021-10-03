 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fink: Congress needs to pay its bills
0 Comments

Fink: Congress needs to pay its bills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The current federal deficit is a crime against the people. Imagine the good that could be serviced to the people homeless or living in poverty form the interest payments on the deficit alone. If I were in congress, I would establish a law that the federal deficit always be limited to a manageable amount. The solution is to fine congressional members $1,000 a month until a plan is instituted to pay down and maintain a manageable federal deficit. In the richest nation in the world, it is a monetary crime as well as a social crime, for a Congress to shirk paying its own bills. Get real! There is no fault finding nor blame in the spiritual world, only responsibility. Go figure! The real solution is for the people to stop electing politicians and choose teachers who process knowledge instead of propaganda. You’re welcome.

DAVE FINK, Casper

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News