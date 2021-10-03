Fink: Congress needs to pay its bills

The current federal deficit is a crime against the people. Imagine the good that could be serviced to the people homeless or living in poverty form the interest payments on the deficit alone. If I were in congress, I would establish a law that the federal deficit always be limited to a manageable amount. The solution is to fine congressional members $1,000 a month until a plan is instituted to pay down and maintain a manageable federal deficit. In the richest nation in the world, it is a monetary crime as well as a social crime, for a Congress to shirk paying its own bills. Get real! There is no fault finding nor blame in the spiritual world, only responsibility. Go figure! The real solution is for the people to stop electing politicians and choose teachers who process knowledge instead of propaganda. You’re welcome.