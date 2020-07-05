Fink: Everyone possesses good and bad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Regarding President Trump’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and many other such issues, it began when young Donnie was a Dennis the Menace during his childhood, after which during his adolescence, daddy Trump put Donnie’s troublesome nature into The New York Military Academy for practicing personal discipline. The menace sneaks out, according to his personal prejudicial contentions.

“All I say, still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest,” Paul Simon, from his song “The Boxer.” Clarification; wants are ego-nurtured and needs are spirit-nurtured. Be careful to reconcile how a person states his or her positionality regarding issues. Trump continually states how he can do anything he wants to do!

When Trump stated concerning the Charlottesville protest march, with adverse insurgents, he was correct in saying that, “I assume there were good persons on both sides.” However, more discernment is more accurate. There is no such thing or person as good or bad, as all persons possess a degree of good or bad qualities, issue dependent, in these relatively inadequate terms.