Fink: Everyone possesses good and bad

Regarding President Trump’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and many other such issues, it began when young Donnie was a Dennis the Menace during his childhood, after which during his adolescence, daddy Trump put Donnie’s troublesome nature into The New York Military Academy for practicing personal discipline. The menace sneaks out, according to his personal prejudicial contentions.
“All I say, still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest,” Paul Simon, from his song “The Boxer.” Clarification; wants are ego-nurtured and needs are spirit-nurtured. Be careful to reconcile how a person states his or her positionality regarding issues. Trump continually states how he can do anything he wants to do!
When Trump stated concerning the Charlottesville protest march, with adverse insurgents, he was correct in saying that, “I assume there were good persons on both sides.” However, more discernment is more accurate. There is no such thing or person as good or bad, as all persons possess a degree of good or bad qualities, issue dependent, in these relatively inadequate terms.
The Enneagram of Ego Types, Carl Jung’s Psychological Types, The Neuro- linguistic Programming program and other such instruments of discernment concerning human development differentials, are necessary for a person to discern how individual persons of a group take away varied and somewhat greatly varied views of a very same occasion, event, happening or report of such, as windows of perception, north, south, east, west, up, down or what I prefer to call downside sideways views of the real whatever or whichever.
Until we the people become educated, as such in ourselves, we will continue to illusionate Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Independents or other such adversities of discernment in leadership in our divided people’s Republic, until the cows come home from the far side of the moon. There is a great multitude of answers, if and only if you ask yourself to receive learning of, by and for the people to pre-empt prejudice, the great divisor of people amongst mankind, Amen?
DAVE FINK, Casper
