Fink: Failure of leadership

Derek Chauvin's trial certainly has many contributing factors. Floyd was evidently not a healthy man, he caused a ruckus before being put on the ground to further control him. But, but, but and however, the root cause of most all crime is derived of leadership failure. Floyd had lost his employment, like so many people, due to the pandemic and he passed a fake $20 bill to make a purchase at the store whereupon the police were called to respond to such apparent crime. In a civilized community, the condition of life services relates to all persons, no exception. As one for all and all for one, responding to the needs of the people, by the people and for the people as Abraham Lincoln first proclaimed. Our divided States of America is fostered by greed. Pride supersedes gratitude, which is a spiritual trait, as the enablement fostering all for one to occur via leadership, with that evil omen to some called taxes. Reaganomic charity still performs its illusions in far too many cases pertaining to people’s needs as it never has. Ronnie, thank you for such gigantic tax cuts for those people who have far more money than they need. I contend government, as leadership, is to render aid in whichever manner to service people’s needs, while wants remain to be addressed personally all with vigilance and discretion dependent upon current circumstances, with frugality and conviction, in which case Floyd would be here alive today. Not yet the end! Civilization is a prospect in progress today, due to having lost its earlier values to the invention of money fostering greed, on the order of 6,000 years ago or at the end of the Stone Age, whichever came to what peoples when.