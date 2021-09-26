Fink: Reaganomics has not led to a prosperous economy

Perhaps you can help me out. I have difficulty comprehending the basis of Republican politicians continually proposing federal economic measures to increase income disparity among peoples of our nation, while simultaneously increasing the federal deficit, all-the-while refusing to increase the federal debt ceiling. I don’t quite know what to call it, ignorance, hypocrisy, double talk, fantasy land or whatever such kind of words may portray the Reaganomic vision of a healthy, prosperous national economy. The national wealth is contributed to by every employed person, yet that wealth is not dispensed among the people according to work produced per person, given an innate disparity in education levels required in the performance of work.

As a railroad worker, I saw the current fiasco of disparity in income levels coming way back when business persons became able to do tax deductions for lunch or luncheon affairs costs at a restaurant, when I went to a grocery store to purchase lunch items, in the evening make up my lunch and then the next day sit along the railroad track to eat my lunch. Which effort requires more work? I then saw income for no work as ridiculous, and not fair. I didn’t get any such tax deductions for my service. I believe that came about during the 1970s, as I recall. Since then, income for no work has greatly accelerated income disparity among the peoples of our nation to the nth degree, to where wealth is not earned and it never was. Wealth comes from people subservient to another’s economic position, where work is involved, still how many carrots does an economic position deserve for an appetite?