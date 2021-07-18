Fink: Reaganomics have created instability in society

Editor:

The issue of various rich persons taking a voyage/journey/trip/sojourn/ etc. into outer space and back has become discussion among various circles of people and the news media.

What the younger, the forgetful, the inattentive, etc. may not realize is how Reaganomics charity for the rich as tax cuts, has contributed to such aspirations as wants, in our uncivilized nation. In a civilized community, people’s needs supersede people’s wants, needs being spirit nurtured and wants being ego nurtured. Reaganomics tax cuts for the rich intended for the rich’s excesses to be charitably be given back to the people in need, instead of government taxes being used giving back to the people in need as various forms of sustenance.

What politicians, as leadership, fail to realize is how imbalance or disparity in the income levels among the people is a main contributing factor to crime in general, greed being a trait of incivility in a community. Lessons can be taken from bees or ants, among which greed does not exist, promoting the success of the hive or hill as a community which works together for the good of all [“Promote the Welfare,” from the U.S. Constitution].

In human language practice, perhaps Jesus stated it best, “Even as you do unto one of these, the least of my brethren, you do unto me.” The anti-Christ thrives well in America and under the United State's current immigration policy among the megatons of other greedy issues. This statement is delivered from the butt end of a 24,901 mile long pole circumventing the earth, unfortunately for the ignorant.

DAVE FINK, Casper

