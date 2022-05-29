Fink: Simple honesty

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, alongside President Volodymyr Selenskyy and three others, just received the JFK Profiles in Courage award for their courage to protect and defend democracy in the U.S. and abroad. While I don’t often agree with Liz’s republican agenda, I do agree with her simple honesty which placed her in nomination for this award, her participation in the investigation of the ignoble Jan. 6, 2021 sacking of our nation’s Capital, perspired by you know who, Donald Trump. Her honesty, however, has placed her at odds with her propagandized republican comrades. These fellow Republicans fail to discern the difference between nonsense and propaganda, explanation available. Honesty is the basis of inquiry into the truth of any matter at issue. The truth be known is not political, nor will it be today nor the day before yesterday.