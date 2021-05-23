Fink: Thank you, Cheney

The cow jumped over the moon, the little dog laughed to see such a sport and the dish ran away with the spoon. True or false? It is obvious to most people over 10 years of age, that a cow can’t jump over the moon, however, believing it can is fake news, poetry aside. When a person reads or listens to the words of others, it is discretionary to realize whether or not such words are real time based. If not, the words come from a person’s creative imagination, like how high a cow can jump. When a person believes another person’s creative imagination, not real time based, that belief can later on sponsor an interpretation of real time, still imaginary in conclusion. This kind of illusionary thinking forms the basis of a politician, in part, telling people what they want to hear as opposed telling them the truth, real time based in authentic knowledge.