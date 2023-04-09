Currently, Donald Trump has been indicted for an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election as coverup for his alleged sexual affair with her. Isn’t it remarkable to hold a politician responsible for his or her misgivings? Myself, I held Trump responsible for the many misgivings he gave during his 2016 election campaign tours and tweets to the point that I would not vote for him but obviously many persons did. This defers to one of my favorite quotes describing politicians. From Paul Simon and his song, The Boxer, “All I suggest, still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest,” an apt description of a politician. In our politicized nation, its politicians electing politicians, all the while wondering why all the politicized disparity occurs amongst our nation’s leadership? The truth be known, not disregarded, is not political, nor will it become so the day following yesterday. Knowledge supersedes politics every day. “Cautious, careful people always casting about to preserve their reputations…can never effect a reform,” Susan B. Anthony.