Fink: Unimpressed with the fair

Editor:

First, I wish to thank those people who worked on floats for the parade -- well done.

I am wondering what happened to the theme of Wranglers and Diamonds for this parade? All I saw was political election advertising for almost two hours. The two or three who did keep with the theme were fine.

Only a few candidates even bothered to show up. I also know this: Wyoming became a state on July 10, 1890. We held our first rodeo in 1904. That is 43 years older than the Diamond Jubilee. Guess some of us don't know our history very well.

We used to have some of the best fairs and rodeos in the state; now they aren't worth the time. The parades used to have riders, wagons and pioneers. What happened? What became of the fair itself? The rides are not worth how much they cost per day. We only have the same food vendors. For 25 years or so, we used to have exhibits and entertainment. What happened? Did someone forget to pay the bills? Do you not believe in new things, new ideas? How about giving others a chance to sell their wears at the fair?

I can only hope that next year we don't have an election, because I, for one, will never attend another parade or go to the fair where even the exhibits are over a year old.