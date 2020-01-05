Fink: Washington is a 2-ring circus

Editor:

Most people have realized the 2-ring circus going on in our nation’s capital. One ring might be compared to an act of clowns and the other an act of a group of seals tossing a ball to one another from being balanced on their noses; however the clowns are not funny, they are politicians.

If you may recall the Republican-sponsored Kenneth Starr investigations into Clinton's affairs, after 6 years, it ended with a Republican lady whistleblower drawing attention to the Monica affairs, after whose testimony, President Clinton was impeached. Of note is a few years ago, Starr was removed from his position at I don’t recall which college, for sexual misconduct.

Concerning the Trump affairs in which there are many dubious relations, following the whistleblower’s revelation, testimony has been given that quid pro quo was elected in tribute to withhold a Congress-authorized loan for Ukraine, pending investigations by Ukraine officials into the Biden affairs in Ukraine. It is true that such loan transpired soon after the whistle was blown.