Fink: Washington is a 2-ring circus

Editor:
Most people have realized the 2-ring circus going on in our nation’s capital. One ring might be compared to an act of clowns and the other an act of a group of seals tossing a ball to one another from being balanced on their noses; however the clowns are not funny, they are politicians.
If you may recall the Republican-sponsored Kenneth Starr investigations into Clinton's affairs, after 6 years, it ended with a Republican lady whistleblower drawing attention to the Monica affairs, after whose testimony, President Clinton was impeached. Of note is a few years ago, Starr was removed from his position at I don’t recall which college, for sexual misconduct.
Concerning the Trump affairs in which there are many dubious relations, following the whistleblower’s revelation, testimony has been given that quid pro quo was elected in tribute to withhold a Congress-authorized loan for Ukraine, pending investigations by Ukraine officials into the Biden affairs in Ukraine. It is true that such loan transpired soon after the whistle was blown.
What I find so in tune with my sense of humor, is how Republicans find mucking around in the gutter preferable to establishing integrity in our nation’s national/international beatitudes with other nation’s concerns, nonetheless the integrity in our nation’s sacred electoral process, the most sacred process of a civilized democracy.
What remains is my question of how to heal/civilize Republicans of their fastidious belief that their me-first beatitudes equal we-first beatitudes, ever since it was called to my attention by President Reagan. I remain puzzled that spiritual teachings don’t move them. “Even as you do unto one of these, the least of my brethren, you do unto me.” Actually, be it known, this remarkable truth applies to every person across the entire spectrum of humanity. May God help Republicans, with exception, heal their wounded hearts. Amen.
DAVE FINK, Casper