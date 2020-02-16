Fink: Where are the nation's interests provided?

I have a synonym for Republican politicians: hypocrite. Where is the justice? In Trump’s defense, we heard just about everything aside from the issue at hand, due to the hypocrite's interjection of proceedings semantics. Everything is subject to interpretation, no exception. Conservatives witness the Constitution as limitations, while Liberals witness the Constitution as opportunities. All sidedness is ego, self-centered, nurtured evangelism. All on the same side, so to speak, is spirit transpired evangelism. Only spiritual/parenting education will ensure that truth seeking will transpire into justice providing, with no injustice providing to all peoples of our great inclusive nation. When may the truth transpire such justice? Hopefully simultaneous to when the first shall be last and the last first, which means today, if and only if, truth transpires justice, hypocrites surrendered to impeccable truth.