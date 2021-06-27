Fink: Who’s voting

Since the Presidential election of 2020, a number of states have set about legislating new, reformed, adulterated and/or various sorts of election procedural laws. Fine and dandy, however the Constitution clearly states in the preamble to the Constitution, “Promote the general Welfare,” which essentially means it is the role of government to promote the enablement of citizen participation in community affairs, which of course includes elections, city, county, state or nation-wide. If new election laws do not include the means for citizen participation in elections, such laws are not Constitutional and then are indeed political.

As for promoting, spiritual/parenting education may/can lead to the realization that it is our spirituality that we all have in common and it is what unites us as one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty [not freedom from responsible citizenship] and justice for all. Incidentally, it is our Ego/Satan/Anti-Christ, unhealed spiritual wounds that divides us, as prejudice, the great divisor of men amongst mankind [a clarifying discussion available]. Until such time, politicians will have it as leadership, by telling the people, whichever chosen ones, what they want to hear as opposed to what people need to hear, spoken by teachers. As for how elections go, presently, to the victor go the spoils, all to often in the terms of self-servitude, which is not what the people and the nation united are about. Politics? May we strive for the day when political parties are rendered as a footstool to higher learning, becoming the promise our founding fathers intended our nation to realize, guided by the U.S. Constitution. Amen?