Fink: Who's decision?

Editor:

The Jan. 22, 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, took the abortion issue out of the hands of politicians and placed it in the hands of the people, to whomever it might concern. Politicians have argued ever since against this decision. Now the time has come in the case of Thomas E. Dobbs, the state health officer of The Mississippi Department of Health, bringing the abortion issue front and center before the Supreme Court and accepted by Associate Justice Samuel Alito for further consideration. The politicians are excited.

Who is a politician? A politician is a person who swells with pride upon achievement. Pride is a oneself pat on the back as a doer of good. I have no problem with achievement if it indeed it is community sustaining, however, pride is a clever exit from spiritual gratitude, gratitude being the foundation of a civil society. Gratitude gives thanks for all the contributing factors accounted for and unaccounted for in the process of achievement, beginning with being given a life, a planet to walk upon with food to eat sustaining life, which pride had nothing to do with whatsoever. Accounting for things to be grateful for is infinite whereas pride for achievement is a singularity.

Pride is the law of the jungle simultaneous to gratitude, the law of a civilized society, can you or can you not see? A politician obeys the law of the jungle processing ignorance concerning issues at hand which produces prejudice, the great divisor of men among mankind. The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision rendered the abortion issue out of politics and into the hands of those to whom it might concern. If pride were to be put asunder in our nation’s venue, abortion as an issue, with the exception of saving the expectant mother’s life, would fade off into the distant horizon behind. The work stands before you to be grateful for everything including the fateful 9/11 attack of Sept. 11, 2001. Verstehen Sie? Gratitude accepts and learns from experience.

DAVE FINK, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0