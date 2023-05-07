Raise the federal debt ceiling? To suit which cause? Ignorance still has our nation’s leadership divided, the basis of prejudice.

Back before Ronald Reagan became president, I held that the national debt was the total indebtedness that each of us, in our nation, owed to creditors. After all. how could a nation with the power to tax the people in support of its expenditures be in debt? Beginning with Reagan, I began to pay more attention to national leadership concerns. Beginning with Reagan, tax cuts for those rich, who do not earn their money, has become a Republican mantra.

So, what if the rich are far more supported by our nation’s government provided infrastructure than what supports the average John Doe American citizen. Reagan sought to minimize the federal deficit with immense tax cuts for the rich in the venue to create more tax paying jobs for workers. Didn’t work! Next, it became new taxes on Social Security and Unemployment Compensation in which the Reverend Jesse Jackson called Robin Hood in reverse. True enough! And more Reaganomic implemented promises structured the biggest stock market crash in 1987 since 1929, among his other sociological promises.

Today, those in my economic strata are still paying for the likes of Donald Trump’s riches while the federal deficit is ergonomically unfeasible, promised by irresponsible politicians.

Aside from Reagan’s promised income disparity among Americana, the federal tax structure is still in want of well-considered, well-structured sustainability. By paying off the federal deficit, the savings in interest payments for the current federal deficit would more than pay for a well instituted spiritual/ parenting education program for all American citizens, eliminating politicians in all walks of life, who currently divide today’s regards for issues at hand. Amen?

Never forget the politicians of Jan. 6, 2021 and the illusion forming nature producing the consequences of ignorance. The truth is not political, nor will in become so the first blue moon following the 12th of never. Promised.