Finley-Shea: Don't punish Congresswoman Cheney

Editor:

Since Jan. 6, 2021, I have followed the discovery and investigation of Trump's Republican-attempted coup to overthrow the United States government in order to set himself up as dictator of our country. I watched and listened to the following impeachment hearing and was dismayed at the lack of patriotism and courage on the part of Republican members of Congress who were either silent or supportive of Trump's efforts to subvert our Constitution by overturning the will of our citizens.

I am also, however encouraged by the patriotism, bravery and integrity of Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has more courage than most of her Republican colleagues in standing up for the rule of law and our Constitution.

There is a saying that goes "No good deed goes unpunished." I am reading that Wyoming Republicans are turning on Congresswoman Cheney in response to her courage and wisdom for telling the truth about Trump and those members of Congress who give lip service to their loyalty to America, while working to destroy the integrity and very existence of our nation.

I have voted Democrat for most of my adult life but I am struck by Cheney's perseverance, strength of character and loyalty to our nation that she has shown us all in this Trump- and Republican-created crisis.

Liz Cheney is a national treasure. Not all heroes wear military uniforms. She is a faithful, honest, straight shooter, loyal American member of Congress who is literally saving America from a dictatorship and chaos. Please do not punish not only Congresswoman Cheney, but also all of America for her truthfulness and bravery. Our nation needs her and the integrity with which she serves.

BARBARA FINLEY-SHEA, Austin, Minnesota

