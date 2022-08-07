Foster: Rex Rammell should drop out

Editor:

Mr. Rammell is quoted as saying that Col. Brent Bien should honorably drop out of the Republican gubernatorial primary because he was not eligible due to his military service. Mr. Rammell please take some time to self-reflect on your arrogance. You were an election loser in Idaho, though you “did not leave” the West to serve your country, you did find a loophole in running for a political office in another state.

Are we to expect you to be governor of our great state when you were convicted of shooting a cow elk in the wrong hunting area and then tried to beat a conviction citing some arbitrary law that it was a common mistake and shouldn’t count? You’re a panhandling snake oil salesman and a carpetbagger trying to meet some vision you have of yourself and not of the residents of Wyoming. You, yourself, were barely eligible to run for Governor in 2018 where you brought in a whopping 6,751 votes; lest we forget your failed attempt at our only House seat in 2016 with a seventh place finish and your 890 votes. I guess you could claim All-American status for your attempt.

I digress with those personal attacks, but your unfounded claim on military service being a detractor from being Governor is a reach beyond reach. I am sure we have many active service members through the world that claim Wyoming as their home, in the hearts, and their pay stubs.

Mr. Rammell I am not advocating military service for everyone, however, I challenge you to ask Mr. Bien to take you to a VFW where you and learn a thing or two about the military and where they call home.

I do not endorse a political candidate nor a political party with this letter.