Fox: Patience is a virtue

Editor:

Our founders gave us a very stable, republican form of self-government. It’s worked for almost 250 years. We’ve triumphed through an internal war, a great depression and two world wars. Yet today we face high inflation and energy costs, rising crime, a border invasion and a potential third world war.

Americans seem more frustrated than ever, despite living in the world’s richest country. Why is that? Could it be that our leaders aren’t focusing on the real problems?

It’s frustrating and some are tempted to just tear it all down and start over. But we should resist rash actions and identify the root causes of our problems. America didn’t succeed by destroying the system; we got here by working within it and finding solutions.

We had a stable dollar from 1790 until 1971, when we went off the gold standard. We should return to the Constitutional definition of real money (gold and silver). Inflation is caused, primarily, by an over-spending and over-printing government. A gold-backed dollar would restrain that.

George Washington warned us of the dangers of “entangling foreign alliances,” America has done well, when we applied a foreign policy of non-intervention. Maybe we should stop intervening in the affairs of other nations and tend our own garden.

Why spend a fortune on defense, while crime and moral decay are sprouting like weeds, here at home?

High fuel costs are directly caused by limiting U.S. production. We need to return to energy independence. More supply lowers costs. U.S. mining and drilling work.

Good fences make good neighbors. An open border invites criminals, drugs and human trafficking. We’re a nation of immigrants, but they need to knock on the front door, not sneak thru a window and demand food. That’s criminal destruction. Patience is a virtue. We need to identify the problems, then fix them. Trashing the system could end America. We should put people in office, who understand the root causes of problems, then work to solve them. We don’t have much time. The up-coming elections could be critical to our survival.

DENNIS FOX, Ranchester

