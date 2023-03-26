Congratulations to the Wyoming State Legislature! You are the first in the nation to ban abortion pills. This made national news, and the comparisons of Wyoming to the fictional ultra-repressive nation of Gilead (from The Handmaid's Tale) have begun. On March 18, the popular news aggregator Fark.com included a link to a straight news story on the prohibition, with an intro that read "Gilead, er, Wyoming, outlaws the mifepristone ... ." Keep it up, legislative brainiacs. You'll give Wyoming just the reputation it deserves.