Frank: Tearing down statues will not help us learn from our mistakes

Editor:

The recent physical and ideological attacks on statues and monuments from our national past are disingenuous distortions of revisionists history. These efforts have endeavored to vilify everyone from Christopher Columbus to President Lincoln and other well known historical figures from our relatively abbreviated past. We have a responsibility to study our past regardless of the uncomfortable nature related to evaluating historical figures and events from the prism of our contemporary value system. To either minimize or exaggerate these events and figures is a form of denial that impedes our ability to recognize history for what it should be-that is a study of what actually happened.

Indeed many of our founding fathers were slave owners, an institution abhorred by all responsible Americans today. Thomas Jefferson fathered multiple children with one of his slaves Sally Hemmings. Does that diminish his achievement to expand the western presence of the nation by the Louisiana Purchase? The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr was a renowned womanizer, does that disqualify his accomplishments in the Civil Rights movement?