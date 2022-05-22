Frank: The paradox of the abortion protests

Editor:
Recently I watched on TV the thousands of women protesting their right to an abortion. The surreal scene made me reflect on a parallel historical incidence in the Roman empire as the crowds in some sort of frenzy demanded more and more horrific deaths for the condemned Christians. The women were actually protesting for the right to kill babies in the 21st century. The same women who decry the euthanasia of unwanted cats and dogs at the pound or of wild horses overpopulating the rangeland have no problem ending the life of a baby. Call it what you will, but if the aborted parts of a creature look like parts of a human being what are we to deduce? If a road kill pregnant deer is disemboweled and the fetus looks like fawn, are we not to assume this is a deer? Excuse me ladies but this sort of barbaric practice is counter to any advanced civilization.
Oh, you say the law has given you this right. Consider this: The Supreme Court heard a number of cases involving slavery in the late 1840s and 1850s. With one minor exception, slaveowners won every one of these cases and the Court overwhelmingly supported the power of Congress to assist them in recovering fugitive slaves. Obviously, the Supreme Court was wrong. We look back at this period in our history with shame. How will we justify our actions to future generations? There is a line in a Neil Young song that to me sums up the whole issue: “Another kid who will never get to be cool, never fall in love or go to school."
GEORGE NEUBERGER, Casper