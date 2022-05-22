Frank: The paradox of the abortion protests

Recently I watched on TV the thousands of women protesting their right to an abortion. The surreal scene made me reflect on a parallel historical incidence in the Roman empire as the crowds in some sort of frenzy demanded more and more horrific deaths for the condemned Christians. The women were actually protesting for the right to kill babies in the 21st century. The same women who decry the euthanasia of unwanted cats and dogs at the pound or of wild horses overpopulating the rangeland have no problem ending the life of a baby. Call it what you will, but if the aborted parts of a creature look like parts of a human being what are we to deduce? If a road kill pregnant deer is disemboweled and the fetus looks like fawn, are we not to assume this is a deer? Excuse me ladies but this sort of barbaric practice is counter to any advanced civilization.