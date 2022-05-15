Frank: They must represent the will of the people

Editor:

With the vote Wednesday in the Senate pertaining to a woman's right to make her on decision on abortion, and what is her need at the time, our Senators are on the record for their position. They have a right to be pro-life, just as every Wyoming woman has a right to make their own personal medical decisions. Abortion rights are supported by a majority of Wyoming residents, and have been for years, according to a search I conducted on the web.

I for one will make my future voting decisions based on the voting record in the Senate. Our elected officials are supposed to represent the will of the majority of us. If they prove that they aren't doing so we must elect someone else.

I am a registered Republican, and believe that our representatives at all levels of government should represent the people, not the political party! If they can't compromise to reach what is best for "We the People," vote them out!

Use your right to vote to make all of our lives better.

BILLY FRANK, Greybull

