Frankland: Urge Congress to support the USPS

I am writing to strongly urge your readers to reach out to Wyoming's Congressional delegation to sponsor or at least support Congressional measures to aid the United States Postal Service (USPS) in this time of national uncertainty and need. Our post office needs the support of Congress, and our country desperately needs the post office.
As you know, the post office has been integral in our country's history even before the U.S. Constitution, and Article One clearly makes it a priority for Congress. The USPS is an essential component of our nation's social fabric, connecting families and friends across thousands of miles. This communication nexus is even more important in this time of social distancing. We need the post office fully functioning to maintain the linkages especially for our older Americans (my own grandmother for instance).
The USPS is also key to our nation's economic networks, processes and vitality through its commercial operations, securing countless financial relationships and sustaining the disparate ties that make up the U.S. economy.
Furthermore, the USPS plays a fundamental role in securing our democracy by acting as a conduit for the votes of numerous Americans. The normal utility of absentee ballots and early voting are eclipsed this year with the constitutional necessity that we truly secure one person and one vote no matter the situational health restrictions in many states.
In addition, the USPS employs the most federal workers after the Pentagon, and these essential workers and their organization should have our support as we persevere through this difficult time. The millions of family members tied to these workers (over 100,000 of whom are also military veterans) and the over three hundred million Americans who utilize and benefit from their services need your support at this time. All of the above especially resonates in a rural state like Wyoming where each and every post office is a foundational part of every small town and "big" city like Casper.
ERICH FRANKLAND, Casper
