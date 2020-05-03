Frankland: Urge Congress to support the USPS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am writing to strongly urge your readers to reach out to Wyoming's Congressional delegation to sponsor or at least support Congressional measures to aid the United States Postal Service (USPS) in this time of national uncertainty and need. Our post office needs the support of Congress, and our country desperately needs the post office.

As you know, the post office has been integral in our country's history even before the U.S. Constitution, and Article One clearly makes it a priority for Congress. The USPS is an essential component of our nation's social fabric, connecting families and friends across thousands of miles. This communication nexus is even more important in this time of social distancing. We need the post office fully functioning to maintain the linkages especially for our older Americans (my own grandmother for instance).

The USPS is also key to our nation's economic networks, processes and vitality through its commercial operations, securing countless financial relationships and sustaining the disparate ties that make up the U.S. economy.