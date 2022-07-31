Fredrikson: Cheney shouldn't be punished

Editor:

It was saddening to hear that Rep. Liz Cheney trails by a wide margin in her reelection bid. I used to regard Wyoming as a part of the large swath of sensible that occupied much of the land between the Mississippi River and California. Of course, that was before some Americans embraced authoritarianism and re-branded it as "freedom.”

Apparently, Wyoming voters dislike that Rep. Cheney is being seen with the committee investigating the January 6th assault on the Capitol instead of attending to "their" problems. Aside from the improbability that Rep. Cheney is spending all of her time on this, consideration of facts and reconsideration of priorities is in order.

By some definitions, the economy is bad and, by others, it is not that bad. For that, I listen to financial journalists, not politicians. Whichever it is, we have come through far worse than this on multiple occasions. Regarding inflation, we have had it so good for so long that some have lost perspective. We will get past this if we do not kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

As Rep. Cheney has correctly deduced, the real crisis is that the system that made America the greatest and most prosperous country in history is under attack and its future hangs by a thread. Democracy is not the natural order of things. We Americans have benefited from a fortunate and rare assembly of leaders who were brilliant, well-meaning, and in the right place at the right time to establish the United States. Those who prefer not to listen to all of the people are working to sever the link to the Founding Fathers. Once that link is broken, it won't be a simple matter of flipping a switch to bring it back at the next election. History has shown that democracy, once lost, is difficult to reestablish, partly because those who displace it, if they allow voting, count the votes themselves.

Rep. Cheney is doing courageous and important work for our nation with the Jan. 6 committee. She’s a true conservative and patriot who should be rewarded, not punished.