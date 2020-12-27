Freed: Hold people, government accountable

Editor:

Wyoming bars shrug off COVID-19 orders?

If so then a law should be passed allowing healthcare workers and hospitals to refuse service to anyone who has knowingly and willfully refused to follow the requested basic procedures such as distancing and mask wearing. If the individual seeking help from already over-worked and endangered nurses and staff has been known to be an anti-masker or believer that the whole world wide pandemic was been a hoax and they get "infected" by this imaginary disease then there should be no need to treat or baby him/her.

Russia wants to play computer footsie with our government institutions? Ban the shipment of our recently ordained COVID vaccines to them. We'll then see how well their readily developed vaccines work that miraculously appeared so soon after it was realized that billions could be made with cheap imitations.

Trump refuses to leave the White House -- do what landlords all over the U.S. are doing to their inhabiters who have run out of finances -- turn off their water, gas and electric. Let's see how long the Pampered POTUS lasts without the basic necessities he has always been accustomed to.

ROGER FREED, Jackson Hole

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0