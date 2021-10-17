Freel: Specific Purpose Tax would raise funds for critical infrastructure

Editor:
My fellow Natrona County residents and I will have the opportunity to vote on a Specific Purpose Tax this fall. This type of tax has yet to be used in Natrona County. Before heading out on voting day, Nov. 2, it’s important to take the time to understand what the Specific Purpose Tax is.
The Specific Purpose Tax is a temporary sales tax that is implemented for an important and specific purpose. If adopted, this tax will be temporarily in place to raise the necessary funds to complete two critical infrastructure projects in Natrona County. For three months, starting April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, Natrona County residents would temporarily pay a 6th cent on sales tax.
The Specific Purpose Tax will raise $4.3 million to support two projects chosen through a community survey that took place in February.
The Salt Creek Waterline project is vital to the future livability of Midwest and Edgerton. Currently, the waterline has regular failures, meaning these areas could lose access to clean, potable water. The Specific Purpose Tax will also provide the Midwest Avenue project in Downtown Casper a chance to rebuild the last segment of the major arterial street. This street has been deteriorating for years, and the rebuild will provide inviting access to the new state building and downtown Casper, as well as gain another step to the revitalization of the downtown area.
Other counties in Wyoming such as Laramie, Sheridan, Albany, Teton, and Carbon County have implemented a Specific Purpose Tax to fund projects. Projects like city streets and storm drain repair, and public building renovations, have been funded in these counties with a Specific Purpose Tax.
As a member of the Casper City Council and currently serving as the mayor, I encourage my fellow Natrona County residents to be informed on topics that will be on our ballots on Nov. 2. Voting is a chance to make your voice heard, don’t miss the opportunity to share yours.
Appreciatively,
STEVE FREEL, City of Casper Mayor