Freel: Specific Purpose Tax would raise funds for critical infrastructure

Editor:

My fellow Natrona County residents and I will have the opportunity to vote on a Specific Purpose Tax this fall. This type of tax has yet to be used in Natrona County. Before heading out on voting day, Nov. 2, it’s important to take the time to understand what the Specific Purpose Tax is.

The Specific Purpose Tax is a temporary sales tax that is implemented for an important and specific purpose. If adopted, this tax will be temporarily in place to raise the necessary funds to complete two critical infrastructure projects in Natrona County. For three months, starting April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, Natrona County residents would temporarily pay a 6th cent on sales tax.

The Specific Purpose Tax will raise $4.3 million to support two projects chosen through a community survey that took place in February.