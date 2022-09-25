Freel: Tourism improves economic development in Natrona County

Editor:

Tourism has an exponential impact on the economic development of Natrona County and the lives of its residents. As both a realtor and former City Council Member, I see both sides of the impact tourism has on our economy. From development to housing, tourism plays an important role on our overall economy and quality of life.

By bringing additional dollars to local businesses, tourism positively contributes to Casper’s economic prosperity. As we welcome tourists who spend money in our restaurants, shops, hotels, etc., we see the positive impact of their spending, not just within the businesses they are supporting, but also on the sales tax dollars our communities collect, which helps fund critical services like infrastructure and law enforcement.

In addition, tourism supports employment rates, often leading to job growth during peak tourist seasons and events, like the CNFR, each summer. Boosting revenue, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure are all indisputable benefits of the economic impact that results from tourism.

Through the lodging tax, every visitor who spends money in our community will help enhance our business landscape, as well as support and improve the amenities residents and visitors alike can enjoy. For this reason, and for the sake of our community’s economic growth, I am voting yes to the lodging tax on Nov. 8.