Frost: UW's reorganization plan belies its values

Editor:
I consider the reorganization plan for the University of Wyoming, whereby science programs are incorporated into the colleges of Engineering or Agriculture to be an intellectually bankrupt move that completely belies the values of a traditional university.
It is important to understand why traditionally science programs are incorporated into the college of arts and sciences. The arts and humanities appear to be so different from the sciences that it seems that taking the sciences out of that traditional association is a benign move.
However, it most decidedly is not. Sciences are located within the college of arts and sciences, because the core of both the arts and the sciences is creativity. The best scientist is not the person who makes the most detailed measurement of the best observation, but the person who can take a series of apparently unrelated observations and come up with an explanation of how they are related. The core value of the sciences is to explore the wonders of the natural world and to find ways to explain how and why they are related. It is true that findings of the sciences, physics, chemistry, biology and geology, result in important economic developments.
But the heart of these sciences is curiosity driven science, a term that was coined by the Reagan administration to disparage the fact that much NSF money went to support research that had no direct economic value. The reorganization planned for the University of Wyoming is a blatant confirmation that, like those in the Reagan administration, the powers-to-be in the university value only the direct economic values of the sciences and implies that they look down on curiosity-driven research.
I relished the career I had at the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Wyoming, when it was an institution that had traditional view of how science should operate. I rue the fact that the suggested changes portend that in the future, the science of Geology at the university will be simply be considered a subfield of engineering, which it most decidedly is not.
RON FROST, Laramie