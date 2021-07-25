Frost: UW's reorganization plan belies its values

Editor:

I consider the reorganization plan for the University of Wyoming, whereby science programs are incorporated into the colleges of Engineering or Agriculture to be an intellectually bankrupt move that completely belies the values of a traditional university.

It is important to understand why traditionally science programs are incorporated into the college of arts and sciences. The arts and humanities appear to be so different from the sciences that it seems that taking the sciences out of that traditional association is a benign move.

However, it most decidedly is not. Sciences are located within the college of arts and sciences, because the core of both the arts and the sciences is creativity. The best scientist is not the person who makes the most detailed measurement of the best observation, but the person who can take a series of apparently unrelated observations and come up with an explanation of how they are related. The core value of the sciences is to explore the wonders of the natural world and to find ways to explain how and why they are related. It is true that findings of the sciences, physics, chemistry, biology and geology, result in important economic developments.