Frost: Wyoming can fight back against China

Editor:

Representative Liz Cheney takes a very important deep look at China and the catastrophic impact it has now had on the entire world, but there is more. Much more.

Inside China many are compliant to the whims and propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party, but there is a Great Awakening occurring with many younger Chinese. Many are beginning to express their concerns even under threat of arrest or worse online inside China.

However, we must face the fact that that U.S. investment and corporate largesse gives the CCP the tools to further sustain the Great China Ponzi Scheme. CalPERS has a Chief Investment Office with apparent ties to the CCP and put at risk California’s teachers, firefighters and police among many other public employees whose retirement now is evaporating with the potential financial and political collapse of China.

Many, including myself, have intellectual property stolen by Chinese state-owned or affiliated enterprises. Huawei is using IP my team and I developed for low-latency networking in their 5G offerings while TenCent’s WeChat uses our stolen transaction technology that nearly every Chinese citizen uses for almost all financial transactions.