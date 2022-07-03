Fryxell: Cheney is the right choice

Editor:

I would vote for Rep. Liz Cheney if I lived in Wyoming.

I’m a progressive Democrat from New York. Rep. Cheney and I couldn't be further apart on policy issues but we share some common beliefs which bridge any ideological disagreements. We both care about the health of our democracy and expect elected officials to uphold the constitution.

Democracy is currently under assault by a vain, selfish and vindictive man who would rather destroy our institutions then admit defeat at the polls. His only concern is for his fragile ego rather than the good of this country.

I would respectfully ask the people of Wyoming to consider the following:

Rep. Cheney has served you well and supported a conservative agenda throughout her career. She voted with the Trump administration around 92% of the time.

She is risking her career to counter a clear threat to our way of governance. She should be rewarded by voters for showing courage and integrity as opposed to being marginalized by Trump sycophants within the Republican Party.

I would also respectfully ask Wyoming Democrats to consider the following:

The political reality in Wyoming makes it pretty clear that electing a Democrat to this seat is extremely unlikely.

While Rep. Cheney’s policies are not shared by Democrats, we need to respond to this very clear threat to the body politic. I would rather vote to keep an ethical person in office than stand on my political beliefs and allow another Trump enabler to take office.

We are at a critical juncture in the history of our country. It is imperative that people come together (Republicans, Democrats and Independents) to reject the divisive and hateful rhetoric of Trump.

THOMAS FRYXELL, Gansevoort, New York

