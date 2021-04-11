Gagnon: Throw the trumpian garbage away

Editor:

On the last day of March, I received my first COVID-19 shot. This was at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The operation was staffed by many people, and they could not have been nicer, more helpful, and confidence instilling. The line flowed fluidly and the whole operation was really well done.

On the heads of a couple of people who were also waiting for shots, however, were caps that were in really poor taste. One said Trump and this-and-that whatever, the other MAGA. Given that of the 565,292 people who have reportedly died, so far, in our county of COVID-19, 400,000 of those died directly because of Trump's deplorable attitude and failure of leadership, isn't it time to throw away trumpian costume gear? When will these people finally show some shame?

In line, a nearby man commented in a low voice, to those of us near him, "MAGA stands for, 'I Am An Idiot.'" A few of us laughed, but why should we continue to be nice and sensitive to these arrogant, undemocratic, and ignorant people? Throw the trumpian garbage away. Don’t show up at a COVID-19 inoculation site with a disrespectful cap.

TOM GAGNON, Rock Springs

