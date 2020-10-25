Gail: We can save the world

Editor:
Republicans don't deserve your vote. Here's why:
Imagine waking up on October 1, 2031. You go out to the garage, unplug your electric truck and head off to your job installing solar panels on roofs all across the state. The air is clear, the mountains crystal in the distance, reflecting the first snowfall of the season. You hear on the news that the entire world is celebrating a 50% reduction in global carbon emissions.
Now imagine waking up on October 1, 2031, to yet more news of massive wildfires across the west. You haven't seen the mountains in six months due to continuous smoke in the air. The past summer broke heat records for the 10th straight year and the west is entering a third decade of drought. On the east coast tropical storms are stacked up in the Gulf like jets on a runway. All the planet's glaciers have disappeared and the Great Barrier Reef has been pronounced completely dead due to historic high water temperatures off the coast of Australia.
Scientists estimate that we have about a decade to reduce current carbon dioxide emissions by 50% to prevent the planet from becoming unbearably hot. Scientists also agree, despite what Republicans say, that human burning of coal and oil (fossil fuels) is the main source of the increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the main driver of climate change.
We can phase out fossil fuels, build a strong economy based on clean energy and provide good paying jobs. It is all possible. Or we can continue with the current Republican strategy of misinformation and denial, following Donald Trump and industry-funded climate deniers like lemmings over a cliff, and watch helplessly as fire, floods, droughts and storms devastate our world.
I for one don't want to have to tell my grandchildren, "Sorry, we could have saved the world but Republicans and the fossil fuel industry didn't like the idea."
ALISON GAIL, Jackson
