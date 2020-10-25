Gail: We can save the world

Editor:

Republicans don't deserve your vote. Here's why:

Imagine waking up on October 1, 2031. You go out to the garage, unplug your electric truck and head off to your job installing solar panels on roofs all across the state. The air is clear, the mountains crystal in the distance, reflecting the first snowfall of the season. You hear on the news that the entire world is celebrating a 50% reduction in global carbon emissions.

Now imagine waking up on October 1, 2031, to yet more news of massive wildfires across the west. You haven't seen the mountains in six months due to continuous smoke in the air. The past summer broke heat records for the 10th straight year and the west is entering a third decade of drought. On the east coast tropical storms are stacked up in the Gulf like jets on a runway. All the planet's glaciers have disappeared and the Great Barrier Reef has been pronounced completely dead due to historic high water temperatures off the coast of Australia.