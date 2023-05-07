I am writing on behalf of current Food for Thought Executive Director, Jamie Purcell. I have known Jamie for nearly seven years and have the highest respect for her as a person, leader, and friend. Our interactions began when our church connected with Food for Thought through monthly food donations.

As we interacted, I learned about the dream of opening a free store that would offer dignity of access to the Casper community and beyond. I caught the vision, and it led to me and my team opening the free store the summer of 2018. I worked closely with Jamie on this project until my family moved to Pennsylvania in July 2021.

As a volunteer, before running the store, I found Jamie to be approachable, helpful, and kind. My work with the free store required regular contact with Jamie, as my role was solely volunteer; major decisions required Jamie's input. Despite her demanding schedule with WFFTP's daily operations, she consistently availed herself to me and my team. As someone who worked under Jamie's leadership for years, I can say three things with certainty:

1. Jamie empowers those around her to be more and do more than they believe is possible,

2. The entire Casper community is better because of Jamie's commitment and efforts, and

3. Jamie is the heart and soul of FFT.

My shock upon hearing that Jamie has been placed on leave cannot be overstated. I not only worked alongside Jamie; I observed hundreds of interactions between her and other employees, interns, volunteers, and community members during my time with the organization. Jamie's consistent good humor, compassion, and ability to balance a constant stream of demands continually impressed me. She is professional, personable, and a person of deep convictions and integrity. I trust her. I watched her and learned from her. I am a better human because of her. Can Food for Thought run without her? Of course. Jamie has trained and empowered so many who are competent and able. It's kind of her jam to empower others. But losing Jamie would mean losing FFT’s heartbeat.