Gamble: Vote yes for lodging tax

Nestled in the middle of Wyoming is Casper, my town and favorite place in Wyoming. I love calling Casper home and it’s a place where I’m proud to raise my two boys. Around here, locals know it’s important to support each other in all we do. For Casper to continue to be a bustling destination, we must support the Natrona County lodging tax by voting yes this coming November. The lodging tax goes directly to promoting this wonderful town as it brings visitors, meetings and conventions, and events to Casper that shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, experience guided activities, and drink at our watering holes. We, the people of Casper, depend on tourism to keep our city alive and well. Let’s support each other by voting for the lodging tax in November.