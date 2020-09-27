Gamez: The Borgen Project efforts to end world poverty

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As people across the world proceed to live cautious lives amid this pandemic, so do the efforts of those who advocate for the reduction of world poverty.

As an ambassador for the Borgen Project that was brought on less than a month ago, I have had the opportunity of learning of global poverty and ways of reducing its impact across the globe. As my time being here has been short, but worthwhile, I have had the opportunity to call and email Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Enzi on the troubling issues that the Borgen Project believes to be at the center of world poverty reduction. My main focus has been directly imposed upon the International Affairs Budget. To put into other words, the International Affairs budget will help marginalize the world's poor and care for those in need of help.

As I've followed up with Sen. Barrasso and connected with him via social media I have witnessed his hard work and perseverance first-hand. Prior to reaching out to Sen. Barrasso, I was contacted and informed of the efforts by Congress and President Trump. With the most exciting news of my time being with the Borgen Project the email had enclosed that "On February 10, 2020, President Trump submitted a nearly $41 billion budget request for the state department and the U.S Agency for the fiscal year of 2021"(Barrasso).

With that being said, your voice will be heard with minimal actions of calling your world leaders. Also, asking your state senators is just one step closer to pushing this budget to its fullest potential and making the world a better place for all.

RYAN GAMEZ, Laramie

