Gamroth: State GOP shows its true allegiance

Editor:
Despite 2020 being the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, Wyoming's female representation is the third-lowest in the nation. Female legislators also rarely secure positions of leadership. Of the 12 standing committees in the legislature, led by a chair from each body, only 2 of those 24 seats are occupied by a woman.
Currently, there are 5 male legislators for every 1 female legislator, despite the population of our state being equal between the two. The phrase "Good ol' boys club" has been used often over the years, and it's not without merit.
There's many reasons why this gap exists, but I think everyone can agree that ideally it wouldn't. So the recent actions of the state GOP to censure one of their most active and community-minded members for supporting an organization that aims to increase female representation proves to me that their allegiance is to party over people. Personally, I enjoy seeing bipartisan efforts to address real issues. It reminds me that people are still capable of being collaborative and working towards shared goals, no matter how few and far between they may be.
I want the party I consider myself a part of to be putting forth the best candidate, not fostering an environment where they put forth the only candidate. Iron sharpens iron, and making your candidates work to get elected ensures that they are going to work to stay elected, not simply bask in the comfort of incumbency.
Encouraging and enabling more females to seek elected office is a just cause and I support the Cowgirl Run Fund and all of their members, including JoAnn True, for working together to achieve that. I also fully believe that her actions strengthen the party rather than weaken it. The state Republican party and its leadership appear to have forgotten not only the spirit of what attracted many people (including myself) to the party in the first place, but also the character of the figures they hold in highest regard.
“Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?”
― Abraham Lincoln
KYLE GAMROTH, Casper
