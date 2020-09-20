Gamroth: State GOP shows its true allegiance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Despite 2020 being the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, Wyoming's female representation is the third-lowest in the nation. Female legislators also rarely secure positions of leadership. Of the 12 standing committees in the legislature, led by a chair from each body, only 2 of those 24 seats are occupied by a woman.

Currently, there are 5 male legislators for every 1 female legislator, despite the population of our state being equal between the two. The phrase "Good ol' boys club" has been used often over the years, and it's not without merit.

There's many reasons why this gap exists, but I think everyone can agree that ideally it wouldn't. So the recent actions of the state GOP to censure one of their most active and community-minded members for supporting an organization that aims to increase female representation proves to me that their allegiance is to party over people. Personally, I enjoy seeing bipartisan efforts to address real issues. It reminds me that people are still capable of being collaborative and working towards shared goals, no matter how few and far between they may be.