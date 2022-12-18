Garbutt: Schmidt’s suspension is shortsighted

Editor:

"A Man in a Women’s Sorority at University of Wyoming"

The above title is the context that led church elder, Todd Schmidt, to place a sign in the student union at the University of Wyoming. This information has not been widely reported. Also, the man named on the sign, had already put his name in the public sphere, claiming himself to be a woman and a “trailblazer.” The sign was made from this context to create debate about the merits or lack thereof of having a male living in a sorority.

Individuals don’t have to stop at his table, but if they choose to do so they should naturally expect Schmidt to share his Biblical views, and Schmidt would naturally expect to hear about their perspectives. This type of verbal exchange is participation in one of the hallmarks of American life; the free exchange of ideas in the marketplace of ideas. In this marketplace, the better ideas percolate to the top while others do not and in the long run society is advanced.

The problem with Schmidt being suspended, which is the equivalent of being silenced, is he is now forced out of the marketplace, which ends the free exchange of ideas. Now, only the opinion of those who have the “power to silence” are heard. This circumstance is exactly what our Founding Fathers were trying to avoid with the Constitution. Therefore, the resolution to this issue is not less speech, but more.

Thirty-eight years ago, in the very same student union, a person of integrity and love, like Mr. Schmidt has demonstrated himself to be for 17 years on campus, risked telling me about the forgiveness of sin offered through Jesus Christ. I had never heard this message before. I rejected it at first, but in time I repented and believed the Biblical message and found my addictions and pain replaced with new life and hope. For 38 years I have thanked God for the freedom of speech I heard that day in the student union. Another reason Schmidt’s suspension is shortsighted, to say the least.