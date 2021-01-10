Gardner: 147 Congress members should be held responsible

It's my opinion that each and every one of those 147 members of Congress (including our new junior senator, Cynthia Lummis) is, in part, responsible for the seditious violence that occurred yesterday because they were complicit in the President Trump's false claims regarding the election. These are people who clearly violated their oath to support the Constitution of our great nation, and in doing so were part of the invasion into the people's house for the first time in over 200 years. How can any of these people be allowed to keep their position in Congress under those circumstances? Each of them ought to be replaced by another Republican who will stand by his or her oath to support the Constitution.