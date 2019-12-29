Garretson: Police need guns

Editor:

What would you do if someone aimed a gun at you with intent not to rob you, but to kill you? This is something many police officers may have to go through. Many people believe police officers should not have guns without even doing research. I can prove they should have guns.

I have heard people say “Knives aren’t a lethal threat!” According to FBI statistics, 1,500 people die a year to knives so they are considered a lethal threat. The same person who said this also has said, “It is useless to tell someone to drop the knife!” because it “stresses the person out and forces them to fight back against the officer.” First off, if you point a gun at someone, they need to know why you are pointing a gun at them. Second, it is someone’s own choice to try and fight an officer. The officer will point a gun at someone who is believed to be able to kill them or another officer.

People have said “UK cops are safer because they don’t have guns.” I saw body camera footage from a UK police officer where they locked a man in a room because he had two knives and was trying to kill them. If he would not have locked the man with the knives in a room, the four officers there would be dead.