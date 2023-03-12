Editor:
As usual, your near sighted, left-wing view of the state legislature is leading you astray. Let me help.
Wyoming is part of the country. As such, our national problems are or will be Wyoming problems. The fact that sexual perversion butchery isn't performed here speaks well of us; but, it needs assured in law. Just as left-wing socialism is a sneaky, slowly creeping and spreading disease, the scourge of accepting perversion and sexual insanity is upon us. Just your column alone proves that.
Finally, Harriet Hageman was correct, as a Wyoming resident, to bring pressure upon her elected state legislature about anything of concern, just as all of us are.