Geeting: We are what America was

Editor:

Most Wyoming folks are conservative. By the numbers that's fact. Some were blessed and born here and some, came here where, among other reasons, conservative values and traditions were the norm, quite the opposite from whence they they came. And that, was attractive. The smart ones, left all that behind and engrossed themselves in our Wyoming way.

Even our relatively few liberals have their place and their opinions and enjoy the pride and freedoms here to espouse their views without fear of violent reactions or the kind of mob rule we've seen evolve across our country the last few years.

That said, the latest unhinged, national insanity seems to be caused by a leaked, unofficial and speculative SCOTUS opinion on abortion. Our system works but generations have learned to ignore it. To disregard the process if they don't like the results. Extreme factions have learned that violence and turmoil have gained results of late and this has resulted in the criminal behavior we are witnessing in attempted intimidation of the court. This clear violation goes unenforced by politically corrupted or seemingly intimidated police leadership and this only begets even more bold and aggressive participation.

Your police are sworn by oath to be apolitical. Completely disinterested and neutral. That, is the only way juris prudence works. The police cannot and must not take a side. But it seems they have in certain, politically charged issues. Clearly.

As a retired lawman this troubles me. I hope it troubles you and that you always insist on impartial service by Wyoming peace officers. So far, we have seen that here in Wyoming and that makes proud to have worn a badge for decades, emblazoned with the words:

"The Great Seal of the State of Wyoming."

We are what America was.

JIM GEETING, Rock Springs

