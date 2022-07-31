Gieske: Nethercott has my vote

Editor:

I attended Wednesday's Republican candidate forum in Washington Park in Casper and listened carefully to Chuck Gray and Tara Nethercott. Ms. Nethercott addressed every question clearly and factually, and demonstrated a clear grasp of both the responsibilities and the limitations of the position of Secretary of State. She focused strictly on the issues with no hint of religious affiliation or partisan divisiveness. Kudos to her!

Mr. Gray, by contrast, speaking within the borders of House District 57, the politically and socially diverse house district which he claims to represent, began by introducing himself as a christian, and then made what I counted to be at least fifty disparaging references to democrats,liberals,and insiders in a forum which lasted no more than 45 minutes. Many of those folks he disparages have got to be his neighbors as well as his constituents. Shame on him.

Most importantly though he did not demonstrate a clear grasp of the full breadth of the office of the Secretary of State, preferring to focus on inflammatory issues like voter fraud, which is essentially non-existent in our state, unsecured ballot boxes which do not exist in our state, and abortion law, which is a legislative and judicial matter, not the purview of the Secretary of State.

Tara Nethercott gets my vote.