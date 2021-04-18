 Skip to main content
Gieske: Quit beating a dead horse
Editor:

Let me add my voice to what I'm sure is a chorus of other voices. This type of action is antithetical to the Wyoming values you theoretically espouse. Please do not accept this grant money next year. Furthermore, since Wyoming is one of only six states which have not decriminalized marijuana to some degree, and since there will soon no doubt be federal legislation decriminalizing marijuana in the future, let's quit beating this dead horse, get on board with the rest of the country, and concentrate our law enforcement actions in the areas where they are surely more needed.

AMY GIESKE, Casper

