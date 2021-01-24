Glass: Cheney's courage exemplifies the Wyoming way

I commend Representative Liz Cheney for her courage in doing what is right, not just blindly supporting the party. To me, this is a trait that exemplifies the Wyoming way: stand for what is right, do not skirt the difficult, and speak straight... honestly, I am surprised by the outcry of my fellow republicans. It seems clear that Donald Trump holds a level of responsibility for the attack on democracy at the capital building and we should applaud Cheney’s strength and courage in calling for him to be held accountable. Imagine instead of Donald Trump addressing a crowd directly before this attack, it was Hilary Clinton or Barack Obama, Wyoming republicans would be foaming at the mouth for the removal of these people from office. Liz Cheney is right, this is not an issue of party, it is an issue of protecting our constitution and democracy. It is time to think for ourselves, Wyoming republicans, and stand for what is right, like Liz Cheney. We need more representation in Washington like Congressperson Cheney.