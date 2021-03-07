Glass: Laramie City Council is out of control

Editor:

Laramie's city government is dangerously out of control, with a Council -- bamboozled by bureaucrats -- blindly rubber stamping the items placed before them by city staff.

This past Tuesday, the Laramie City Council considered several ordinances that could have devastating effects on the community, and unfortunately passed two of them.

The first severely restricts deployment of new cellular service and is likely to hinder and limit deployment of 5G wireless in Laramie.

Serious concerns about the ordinance, which is likely to drive away new carriers, leave areas poorly served, and/or get the city sued, were not addressed.

The second requires any tradesman paid to do work requiring a permit to be licensed as a general contractor. Language written by city staff, and adopted hastily by Council without proper review, defines a "General Contractor" as "any person or entity who, for compensation, contracts TO DO [emphasis mine] or be in charge of, lead or manage construction," where "Construction" is defined as any work requiring a permit.