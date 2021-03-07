Glass: Laramie City Council is out of control

Editor:
Laramie's city government is dangerously out of control, with a Council -- bamboozled by bureaucrats -- blindly rubber stamping the items placed before them by city staff.
This past Tuesday, the Laramie City Council considered several ordinances that could have devastating effects on the community, and unfortunately passed two of them.
The first severely restricts deployment of new cellular service and is likely to hinder and limit deployment of 5G wireless in Laramie.
Serious concerns about the ordinance, which is likely to drive away new carriers, leave areas poorly served, and/or get the city sued, were not addressed.
The second requires any tradesman paid to do work requiring a permit to be licensed as a general contractor. Language written by city staff, and adopted hastily by Council without proper review, defines a "General Contractor" as "any person or entity who, for compensation, contracts TO DO [emphasis mine] or be in charge of, lead or manage construction," where "Construction" is defined as any work requiring a permit.
The third would have allowed greedy developers to skimp on parking, spreading the problems already seen around campus to the entire city. This one was, fortunately, voted down due to some absolutely absurd provisions (such as allowing a motel to provide only half as many spaces as rooms). But another -- to be considered at an upcoming meeting -- would apply similar changes to downtown.
City staff also changed the Zoom meeting format to prevent the public from being seen as they speak and from being able to tell who else is present at the meeting. And it has taken to doing a "Friday news drop," not publishing City Council agendas until after noon on Fridays, to limit media coverage.
If Laramie is to prosper in the wake of COVID-19, the public must pay more attention both to Council's activities and to whom they elect to it. In November, more people undervoted than voted for any Council candidate. If such apathy endures, and Council fails to act as a check on a power hungry bureaucracy, Laramie will cease to be a democracy.
BRETT GLASS, Laramie