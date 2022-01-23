Glass: Laramie rental ordinance is unfair, unproductive

Unfortunately, the Laramie ordinance -- copied from one which spiked rents and failed to work in Eugene, Oregon -- seems motivated by two City Council members' desire to seek vengeance for poor experiences in their pasts. It violates and conflicts with Wyoming's very good and fair state landlord-tenant law; attempts to compel speech, which is unconstitutional; illegally taxes rentals, forcing owners to raise rents; attempts to mandate warrantless searches of rental properties; prevents owners from pulling permits to make timely repairs or perform renovations, raising costs and rents and deterring improvements; imposes unrealistic timelines (due to limited availability of licensed contractors) on repairs; interposes the city between landlords and tenants; attempts to impose a licensing regime upon individual homeowners as if they operated real estate businesses, and to impose city licensing of real estate businesses even though, under state law, this can only be done by the state; violates both landlords' and tenants' rights to due process; violates the equal protection provisions of the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions; blames tenant-caused problems (such as mold brought in and grown by tenants) on the landlord; fails to cover tenants of CHA, WCDA, UW, and several local organizations that lobbied for special exemptions; fails to cover rentals in the county outside the city limits; and bloats and entrenches city bureaucracy. The Laramie ordinance will soon be subject to well justified court challenges for all of these reasons.