Glass: Lawmakers should vote down bills

Last week, the Wyoming Legislature began engaging in an expensive, pointless temper tantrum in which it shadow boxed against as-yet-unissued Federal health and safety regulations. The bills it produced would have absolutely no effect on those regulations -- the Supreme Court has rejected several challenges to others -- but would impose Draconian ones upon our residents and businesses, which would endanger our health and welfare and violate not only our civil rights but the sanctity of our homes.

Under these regulations, you could not require that a babysitter or housekeeper whom you hired to work in your home be vaccinated and therefore unlikely to infect you, your children, your spouse, or other vulnerable family members. If you own a business, you will not be able to keep your workplace safe from deadly disease, even if your employees desire you to (and would quit if you don't). If you work for a business, it won't be able to provide you with a safe and healthy workplace. And if you seek health care, you won't be able to be confident that those with whom you come into contact will not damage your health rather than healing you.