Glass: We have a civic, moral responsibility to get vaccinated

Editor:

While COVID-19 vaccination is now underway, we are nowhere near herd immunity. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, we have only fully vaccinated less than 113,000 of 581,000 residents. (This puts our state a bit behind the middle of the pack, percentage-wise.) The B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which are more contagious and resistant to the vaccine, are spreading, and P.1, the most worrisome, is infecting even people who previously recovered.

Yet, many Wyomingites have taken Governor Mark Gordon's politically motivated, premature repeal of precautions as a signal that the pandemic is over and are unmasking in public places, such as "big box" stores. This has bent the infection curve upward; Wyoming is seeing a resurgence of infections and hospitalizations - and, embarrassingly, our rate of vaccine hesitancy is highest in the nation. Easter Sunday, alas, may turn out to have been a "superspreader" event, as residents packed into churches which were starved of revenue during the Christmas season and hence motivated to gather crowds.