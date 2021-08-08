Glauner: Bouchard is the right candidate

Editor:

Residents of Wyoming,

We have an important decision to make. Many people are saying they will support whoever President Trump endorses. I love Trump too, but he doesn’t always have the best judgement concerning people. Barr and Sessions are a couple of examples. Most of us in Wyoming are supporters of Trump. We are angry with Cheney for denying Trump due process and calling people who love our country “enemies of the state”.

We have one candidate that is really like Trump. He exposes corruption in our state. He doesn’t bend to other’s wishes. He fights for Constitutional principles. He has great instincts and does his research. He looked into voter fraud long before it was popular in 2012 and found the secret to election integrity is clean voter rolls. He fought for Wyoming before he got elected by fighting for freedom in education, health freedom, and second amendment rights. Sen. Bouchard doesn’t play political games. He’s not a politician. He says what he means and means what he says. He is a blue collar worker who cares deeply for his state and country. Also, like Trump, he has quietly helped multiple people when they needed it without public recognition.

Also like Trump, many people don’t like him just because they don’t. They are just like the never Trumpers. Like never Trumpers, they don’t see that Bouchard is the right man at the right time. Our country is in serious trouble. Bouchard is the only candidate I trust to do the right thing for Wyoming and the United States. Other candidates have been dishonest. Smith halfheartedly apologized for taking credit for the censure of Cheney when it was Carbon Co. that got that ball rolling. Gray says he raised a lot of money that in reality he loaned the money to himself. If they will do that now, what will they do when in the pressures of D.C.?

LISA GLAUNER, Cheyenne

