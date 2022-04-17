Goeglein: A heartfelt thanks to our volunteers

Editor:

April is Volunteer Appreciation Month! Here at Big Brothers Big Sisters, we would like to take the opportunity to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all of the volunteers in our community.

Our volunteer “Bigs” are making a huge impact in the lives of young people, simply by being a friend. Studies show that youth involved in mentoring relationships do better in school, get along better with family and peers, have improved attitudes towards avoiding risky behaviors, have improved mental and physical health outcomes, and develop healthier habits both as young people and into adulthood. Perhaps most importantly, children with mentors set bigger, better goals for themselves and their futures, and they believe they are capable of accomplishing the things that matter most to them.

We know that every child has the potential to do incredible things. Sometimes, all it takes to ignite that potential is knowing that someone is in their corner, cheering them on. Our Bigs help ensure that every child has the support they need to find the path to their BIGGEST possible future. We could not do what we do without their commitment and dedication to making a difference in the lives of their Littles.

Now more than ever, our kids need to know we have their back. Our Bigs have answered the call, and we are inspired by them every day.

To all of you who are out there giving of your time and yourselves, we can’t thank you enough!

To learn more about how you can ignite the potential of a child in your community, please call us at 866-BBBS-WYO, or visit our website at BBBSWYO.org.

MICAH GOEGLEIN, Laramie

